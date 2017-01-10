PEORIA - About 50 people from all ages spent Friday night in a cardboard box outside the Civic Center to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness in the community. Gimme Shelter also is a fundraiser for South Side Office of Concern, an organization focused on getting people off the streets, putting them into permanent homes, and offering whatever services they need to make sure they stay there. Kristen Berchtold, director of development for South Side Office of Concern, said those involved Friday night raised $1,000 or more spreading the word about the cause...