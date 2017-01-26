PEORIA - Dozens of protesters gathered outside of Peoria's federal courthouse Sunday afternoon to take a stand against Trump immigration order. The executive order was signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, and since then thousand of people have been protesting against it across the country. Encouraged by car horns and hand waves from drivers who were passing by, the protesters fought the low temperature to make sure the community knows where they stand at. Becca Taylor, 38, organizer of the event, said she had planned to have the protest next weekend, but after talking with a Muslim friend Saturday night and seeing how many people across the country have been expressing their opinions about the new executive order, she decided the right time was now...