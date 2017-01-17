EAST PEORIA - Nathan Pennington, the boy who battled a brain tumor and last summer drew hundreds to his lemonade stand that raised money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, has died. He was 8 years old. Nathan's mother, Julie, announced his passing on his Caring Bridge website Saturday afternoon. "Our precious Nathan Brock is healed. He went peacefully into the arms of Jesus at 1:46 p.m.," she wrote. He had been receiving hospice care in recent weeks. After his second treatment for the medulloblastoma tumor this summer, Nathan came up with the idea of hosting a lemonade stand with his little sister, Olivia, in front of his East Peoria home in July to try to raise $5,000 for St...