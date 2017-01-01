PEKIN - The city's police department and its officers saved two people from drug overdose deaths in recent months and conceivably more through the department's Heroin Initiative, a one-of-a-kind drug fighting program. "There's no doubt the two were at death's door" before officers short-circuited the opiate drugs they'd taken with naloxone they now carry as part of the Initiative, said Police Chief John Dossey. Those were battles won against the rise of heroin in Tazewell County, reflecting a nationwide trend...