PEORIA - Retail sales of Caterpillar Inc. equipment continued an overall decline at the end of 2016, though some equipment divisions and regions showed signs of improvement. Machinery sales in Asia and the Pacific in particular posted notable increases in retail sales for the three-month period concluding at the end of December, while Resources Industries products - comprised largely of mining equipment - gained ground in North America, slowing the decline in sales on the continent. Machine sales worldwide were down 12 percent, while energy and transportation sales declined 22 percent, from October through December, according to retail sales figures filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission...