PEORIA - With little attention right before Christmas, a nearly 150-year-old institution sold its last hog and prepared to close. The Peoria Stock Yards will close this week, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a decline in hog sales at the yards and changes throughout the industry. The last batch of hogs was sold at the South Peoria facility on Dec. 23, the wire service reported. Consolidation in sale locations over the years left Peoria one of few remaining sites of a hog auction facility across the Midwest, Reuters said...