PEORIA - Caterpillar Inc. employees represented by United Auto Workers almost unanimously approved a strike authorization vote Thursday as contract negotiations continue. In five UAW locals in the Peoria area and around the country, 93 percent of members approved the strike authorization, according to a statement posted online by a UAW vice president and director. "Our goal for the current bargaining negotiations is to reach an acceptable agreement without a work stoppage," wrote Norwood Jewell. "However, in the case where a strike may become unavoidable, the membership has voted to authorize said strike by 93 (percent)...