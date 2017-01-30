The city of Pekin is embracing a new way of doing business through advanced technology. City workers have been training on the new Accella Minute Tracker and Civic Boardroom for the past few months. The City Council approved the software system upgrade on Oct. 10. Much of it will go live with the Feb. 13 Council meeting. Network Support Administrator Dave Hess said this portion of the new software will save time and money. "This portion takes the old pen and paper method of creating agendas, packets and minutes the (Pekin City) Clerk's Office has worked on forever and automates a good majority of it," said Hess...