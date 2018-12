PEORIA — The Pettengill-Morron House Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 6.

Located at 1212 W. Moss Ave., the historic home tour is sponsored by the Peoria Historical Society.

The 150-year-old home is still festive, decorated with décor through the decades of the home.

Admission is $10 at the door.

For information, call 674-1921 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or visit www.peoriahistoricalsociety.org.