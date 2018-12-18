WEST PEORIA — Police had to use rescue rope to haul an intoxicated woman out of a stream, according to the Peoria County Sheriff's Office.

About 1 a.m. Friday, deputies were called to Dry Run Creek regarding a "screaming" woman, according to a sheriff's report. Atop the creek's bank, deputies spotted a 20-year-old woman, who said her 21-year-old friend was in the creek, the report stated. The 21-year-old had somehow traveled down a 25-foot embankment and landing in the stream. She was "screaming and trying to maintain her balance," the report stated.

A deputy went down the bank and into the water to assist the woman, who in turn kept saying, "Stop helping me." Five deputies used two throw ropes to secure the woman and pull her to safety, the report stated. She suffered no injuries.

Later, the woman said she had been trying to "get away from people that were touching her" at a nearby gathering, the report stated. However, in that she was "crying hysterically," she could not explain how she ended up in the creek.

Her friend told deputies that the woman was drunk.