PRINCEVILLE — A yuletide Scrooge apparently doesn't like Christmas, Mickey Mouse or a Princeville resident.

Friday afternoon, the Peoria County Sheriff's Office was called to the 500 block of West Evans Street. A resident had festooned a walkway with Mickey Mouse Christmas lights, according to a sheriff's report.

Six wires to the lights had been cut, apparently with a knife or scissors, the report stated. The display was ruined, the report stated.

The report did not specify the size or number of lights. However, the report said each light was worth $40.

The resident did not know who would want to destroy her Christmas lights.