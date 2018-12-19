PEORIA — Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 26, Limestone Township will be closing portions of Kickapoo Creek Road at Farmington Road to allow Ameren Illinois utility crews to perform tree trimming and removal.

The road closure zone will begin at Farmington Road and continue north for a quarter-mile.

Road closures will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The road is expected to fully reopen by 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28.

The Peoria County Highway Department and Limestone Township request that motorists avoid the area.

For more information, contact Limestone Township at (309) 697-3521.