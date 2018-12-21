1952-2018

Nancy R. Meeker, 66, of Manito, Ill., passed away at 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2018.

She was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Cobbs Creek, Va., to Steve and Donna Jean (Hale) Rula. Nancy married Carl Meeker on July 2, 1999, in Pekin. He survives.

Nancy is also survived by three step-children, Christopher (KayLynn) Meeker of Virginia, Holly (James) Krus of Peoria, and Jeremy (Andrea) Meeker of Hopedale; one sister, Barbara Rula of Panama City Beach, Fla.; two brothers, Charles (Jessie) Rula of Columbia, Va., and Steve Rula Jr. of Richmond, Va.; two nephews, John and Andy Rula; and seven step-grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy loved being outdoors to fish, hunt, and go camping. She was a member of the Sportman’s Club in Peoria and an avid Bears fan. She received her high school diploma in Richmond, Va. and later attended secretarial school. Nancy worked as an office manager for Powerton in Pekin.

A private family service will be held for Nancy at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Nature Conservancy of Illinois in Peoria.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.

Maas Hurley Funeral Home in Manito is assisting the family with arrangements.