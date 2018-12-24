BRADFORD — The Stark County community of Bradford is going through a transition in its ambulance service, and it will mark the end of a long-running local tradition as well as the promise of a step forward in emergency care.

As of Jan. 1, for the first time in 41 years, ambulance calls in this village of 750 and the fire protection district around it that sprawls over parts of three counties will no longer be answered by the Bradford Rescue Squad, a community-based not-for-profit group operated by volunteers for much of its history.

The Bradford Fire Protection District Board of Trustees voted Dec. 6 to contract with Stark County Ambulance Service, a for-profit provider that covers the rest of the county and two communities in neighboring Henry County. The district will pay SCAS about $162,000 for Advanced Life Support service, while the Bradford Rescue cost would have been $165,000 for basic life support, board president Jason Cresto said at a Dec. 17 meeting.

“It’s not just the $3,000,” Cresto emphasized. “It’s the higher level of care.”

This is not the first time something like this has happened, of course. Small town ambulance services have been struggling, and often giving way to other arrangements, for a generation or more.

But this is the first time it’s happened here.

“This is an emotional time for (squad) members. We probably all saw it coming, but when it finally happens, that’s when it hits you that it’s really coming,” reflected BRS president Matt Kieser. “It is sad to see a community organization come to a halt like this. But with that said, patients really will get better care.”

That was the conclusion that the trustees reached, said Cresto.

“This was not an easy decision,” he said. “We did this because we thought it would be best for the community.”

Formed in 1977

The community’s need for service prompted creation of the squad in 1977. Volunteer firefighters Gary Foley, Darrell Lambird, and Harold “Butch” Plotner signed the original papers of incorporation.

“We were the three that kind of organized things officially. We were the rescue squad,” recalled Plotner, 71. “We didn’t really have an ambulance. Our initial ambulance was not much more than a station wagon. It was something you could put somebody in and haul them to the hospital.”

Plotner had to give up that role a few years later because of a work shift conflict. But like many other people, he was involved in other activities, such as the early summer hog roast that became a huge community event as well as the organization’s main fundraiser.

“Back in the old days, we used to roast a whole hog and set it out there with an apple in its mouth. The hog was donated, everything was donated,” said Plotner, ”The community always supported (the squad). They really stepped up to make sure we had what we needed.”

While the hog roast has continued to go strong, the passage of time brought lifestyle changes that have steadily reduced volunteering. Combined with the increasing demands of training and continuing education, that has diminished the pool of people willing and able to offer emergency care in an area with a declining population.

“Our number of volunteers has continually reduced. We had gotten down to just four volunteer EMTs,” though others worked in other roles, said Kieser. “It’s not just our community, people just don’t volunteer anymore.”

In 2005, part-time paid EMTs were added to ensure that shifts were staffed. District taxpayers supported the move by approving a tax increase, but it gradually has become difficult to maintain service even that way.

“There were times in the past year when we were covering because they couldn’t get enough staff,” observed SCAS owner and CEO Jim Roesner. “They were and they are a quality service that tried their hardest. But this is the reality of small-town living — it’s hard to get even paid staff to come out and work in an area like this where there aren’t going to be many calls.”

A promise of higher-level care

Bradford has only about 120 calls and 100 transports a year, according to Kieser. While it’s certainly good to have fewer emergencies, it makes cash flow a challenge when there are so few billable calls, Roesner pointed out.

SCAS will have one EMT-Basic at the firehouse all the time, and that person will respond with a “quick response” vehicle that will be like a fully equipped ambulance except for having no cot. At the same time, a paramedic will respond in a transport ambulance from another SCAS location, most likely Wyoming.

“From the time (the call comes in), you have a Basic on the way to you from Bradford, and you also have a paramedic coming in an ambulance. That’s already dedicated to you. That’s your truck,” Roesner said at the recent meeting. “They’ll be able to take care of everything from the minor stuff all the way to the severe stuff.”

BRS staffing has kept two EMTs on duty, and Roesner was asked how one could be better. The difference is that access to ALS care will be quicker, because there won’t be the lag time now required for the responding EMT to arrange an intercept for transport to Peoria or Kewanee, he and others explained.

“The higher level of service will get to you quicker,” said Fire Chief Joe Ehnle, who is also one of the remaining volunteer EMTs.

The explanations at the meeting reassured Village Board member John Cler, who is also a volunteer firefighter and ambulance driver.

“It took me some time to figure this all out. And when I heard all the points tonight, it answered all the questions that I had. ... I was impressed,” Cler said. ”The paramedic care that people are going to get — that’s going to be life or death.”

Rescue squad future uncertain

The future of the BRS is uncertain at this point on everything from whether the hog roast will continue to the possible eventual disposition of assets, Kieser said. The squad will continue to operate through Dec. 31, and it will probably take three to six months to wrap up billing and other business matters of the business, he pointed out.

“So we’ll have that time to decide,” he said. “We are starting those discussions.”

The two ambulances are for sale, along with other equipment. The paid EMTs are all part-timers for whom Bradford has typically been a second or third job, Kieser said.

Roesner said SCAS will add two full-time employees to its 35 full and part-time now working. But all employees rotate through the different locations in order to avoid becoming “stale” in a setting with only one or two calls a week, he added.

“We give preference to people who live in the community,” Roesner said. “If someone who lives in the community applies, we’re going to look harder at them than someone who lives in Peoria or Kewanee or somewhere else.”

Plotner echoed many others in hoping that the new plan would deliver on its promise.

“I hate to see (the rescue squad) go,” he said. “But if that’s going to be for the good of the community, then I guess that’s the way it is.”