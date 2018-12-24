PEORIA - A man stabbed in the leg late Friday night didn’t report the injury until going to the emergency room Sunday night.

A Peoria Police officer responded to UnityPoint Health-Proctor at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a man who had been stabbed. The victim, 28, told the officer he was at the Marathon gas station, 1930 W. Forrest Hill, around 11 p.m. Friday when he got in the middle of an argument between two men. At some point, he felt a pain to his leg and realized he had been stabbed with what he thought was a kitchen knife.

He immediately left the area and couldn't give any description of the other two men. He didn’t report the incident because at the first the wound wasn't bothering him, the report said. However, when the officer look at the 2-inch wound, it appeared to be infected, the report stated.

Police made no arrests Monday.