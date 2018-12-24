PEORIA - A traveler staying at the Mark Twain Hotel was robbed of his Christmas gifts and computer overnight, according to a Peoria Police report.

The 33-year-old man, who was traveling from Indiana to Iowa, parked at the hotel around 6:30 p.m. Friday. When he returned to his car at 7:30 a.m. Saturday the items were missing. The victim was unsure if he had locked his car, the report said. Taken were his work laptop, two Nintendo DS games, shirts, shoes, a cooking pan and earrings. Total loss for all items was about $1,400, the report said.

The man later contacted police to say his computer had likely been used to purchase items from his Amazon account. The items were sent to an address in Creve Coeur. He canceled the purchases and change the password before calling police, the report said.

Police made no arrests Monday.