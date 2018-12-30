PEORIA — The annual change of judicial assignments for 2019 has several judges remaining in their same assignments but a new face to preside over the three northern counties in the 10th circuit.

Each year the judges undergo assignment changes within the 10th Judicial Circuit that comprises Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Stark and Putnam counties. Such changes tend not to reflect upon the judge. Rather, the changes can give both the attorneys and judges a change of pace.

Judge Paul Gilfillan remains as the chief judge of the 10th circuit and will remain in one of Peoria County’s felony courtrooms. Kevin Lyons remains in his felony courtroom while John Vespa moves from his felony courtroom to the county's misdemeanor courtroom one floor up. Replacing him is Judge Katherine Gorman.

Judge Mike Risinger will remain as Tazewell County’s presiding judge and also sit in the county’s felony courtroom. He will also address mental health and drug court. Judge Steve Kouri leaves the circuit's three northern counties of Stark, Marshall and Putnam to preside in Tazewell's main civil courtroom.

Replacing Kouri as the northern counties' presiding judge is James Mack.

Judge Lisa Wilson will head Tazewell’s domestic relations courtroom. Judges Bruce Fehrenbacher and Suzanne Patton will preside in Peoria County’s two domestic relations courtrooms.

Judge Albert Purham Jr., will preside over orders of protection, paternity, adoptions, mental health and other civil matters in Peoria County. Tazewell County splits up its other civil matters between three courtrooms. Handling small claims and probate issues will be Judge Kirk Schoenbein while Judge Timothy Cusack will preside over Pekin’s misdemeanor and juvenile courtroom, which also handles landlord-tenant issues.

Kim Kelley will preside in Tazewell County’s traffic court. His counterpart in Peoria County is Alicia Washington. Judge Sean Donahue will handle Peoria’s other traffic court and also focus on the "problem-solving courts" which are DUI, mental health, drug and veterans court.

Peoria County’s two civil courtrooms will see no change as Judges Jodi Hoos and Michael McCuskey will keep their assignments from last year. Judge Mark E. Gilles will handle probate, foreclosures and landlord/tenant issues in Peoria County.

Judge Frank Ierulli, who travels across the river from Tazewell to be in Peoria County's juvenile delinquency courtroom while Judge David Brown remains in the county’s abuse and neglect courtroom.

