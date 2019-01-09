PEORIA — State Sen. Dave Koehler will move up in the legislative hierarchy.

The Peoria Democrat has been named assistant majority leader in the Senate, according to a release from his office.

“As we move forward with rebuilding our state after the budget impasse, it is important that downstate Illinois has a voice at the table," he said in a prepared statement. "It is my goal to articulate that voice to the rest of the Senate’s leadership team. I want to thank President Cullerton for this great opportunity."

He represents a district that includes parts of Peoria, Tazewell and Fulton counties.