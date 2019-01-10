PEORIA — UnityPoint Health is one of 12 health systems representing about 250 hospitals across the United States that have joined Civica Rx as founding members.

Civica Rx is a not-for-profit generic drug company formed to address drug shortages and the high price of lifesaving medications, according to information on CivicaRx’s website. Since the initiative was announced in January, about one-third of the nation’s hospitals have contacted Civica Rx with interest in participating in the new company, which is headquartered in Utah, according to the website.

Civica Rx was established last year by three philanthropies and seven health systems that experience the impact of drug shortages, which can affect all aspects of health care, according to the company. Organizers hope the effort will result in lower costs and more predictable supplies of many medicines.

“UnityPoint Health is proud to partner with Civica Rx and other mission-driven healthcare organizations committed to ensuring high quality, affordable medications are available when patients need them,” stated Kent Lehr, vice president of strategy and business development at UnityPoint Health, in the news release. “Drug shortages and the resulting price increases are becoming increasingly challenging for hospitals, including ours, and we believe our membership with Civica is another way we can improve the quality, safety and cost of care for the people and communities we serve.”

The company will provide partner hospitals and systems with about a dozen generic drugs this year. Additional medications will come in the next phase. The company is working toward becoming an FDA-approved manufacturer and will either directly manufacture generic drugs or subcontract the manufacturing.