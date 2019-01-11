A bill that would impose state regulations on Illinois gun dealers could be headed to the governor’s office soon.

A procedural hold that has kept the bill in the Illinois Senate since May was removed Tuesday, opening the way for the legislation to be sent to J.B. Pritzker after he is sworn in as governor Monday.

The hold was placed on the bill by Senate President John Cullerton shortly after the bill passed the Senate in late May. Although the bill was approved in both the House and Senate, it did not pass by veto-proof majorities. Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed a previous version of the bill.

Pritzker has said he will sign the bill if it is sent to him. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, in Springfield on Wednesday for the seating of a new General Assembly, indicated it would be sent to Pritzker soon.

“One of the first bills that the governor-elect will be signing is the gun dealer licensing bill modeled on Chicago,” Emanuel said. “Gov. Rauner vetoed that, stopped it multiple times. It’s going to be one of the first bills that Gov. Pritzker signs. That’s exactly the partnership we’re looking for and exactly the right type of focus.”

Cullerton’s office did not indicate when the bill might be sent to Pritzker. It only noted that it can be sent anytime over the next 30 days.

The bill doesn’t require gun dealers to get a state license, but it does require them to obtain certification from the state to operate at a cost of up to $1,500. Among other things, gun shops would also have to install closed circuit video and alarm systems to guard against break-ins and thefts. They would also have to maintain an electronic inventory of their stock.

Although gun dealers must be federally licensed, supporters of the bill said there are too few federal regulators to adequately police all of the gun shops in the state.

Opponents of the bill said it will force many smaller gun shops out of business.

Contact Doug Finke: doug.finke@sj-r.com, 788-1527, twitter.com/dougfinkesjr.