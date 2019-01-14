PEKIN — The Pekin City Council approved a resolution on Monday night to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Tazewell County for digital aerial orthophotography.

The resolution passed by a 6-1 margin, with council member Michael Garrison casting the dissenting vote.

“This is an agreement with other municipalities to participate in a flyover that will result in three-inch resolution (imagery) of properties throughout the county to service our GIS (Geographic Information Systems) program,” said Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert.

The communities of Creve Coeur, Delavan, East Peoria Marquette Heights, Morton and Washington will share the cost of the $221,500 service with Pekin. The City of Pekin’s share of the cost will be $26,838, which will be paid over a period of three years beginning in Fiscal Year 2020. Tazewell County has secured a grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation for $45,000 to help with the cost, and the county will pay $88,225 toward the service, according to Pekin City Engineer Mike Guerra

“The last flyover was in 2015,” he said. “Ideally, (aerial images) should be updated every three to five years. Having updated imagery enhances our ability for engineering and economic development. Also, the police and fire departments rely on aerial photography for different items.”

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved three motor fuel tax resolutions and a resolution to undertake stormwater repairs at Deerfield Estates and the El Camino Drive. The council also unanimously approved ordinances amending Chapter 3 of the Animal Code of the City of Pekin for annual registration of dangerous or vicious animals from April 1 to May 1, and amending Title 3, Chapter 2 of the Code of the City of Pekin 1995 Regarding Municipal Taxation for language consistency and provisions.