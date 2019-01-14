WASHINGTON -- Mother Nature hasn't been kind to workers constructing an addition at Washington Community High School.

Inclement weather in November and the return this past weekend of winter weather have moved the expected completion date from June 7 to June 28.

The three-week delay was reported Monday to school board members by Brian Faulkner, senior project manager for general contractor P.J. Hoerr of Peoria.

"Work is being done every chance possible," Faulkner said. "Hopefully we can get in three days this week (Monday through Wednesday). It looks like it will be too cold Thursday and Friday to work.

"We don't want to take any safety risks or do less quality construction because of the weather."

School board members were sympathetic.

"We know you're doing your best," said board member Brian Fischer.

The nearly 14,000-square-foot addition on the northwest corner of the school is for the music department.

Also part of a nearly $6 million project is the installation of new bleachers on the west side of Babcook Field that will become the home bleachers.

The old bleachers were demolished during the school's winter break, Faulkner said, and the press box on the east side of the field was taken down.

A new press box will be added to the new west bleachers, which will seat about 2,500. The former west bleachers had room for about 900 fans.

The current home bleachers on the east side on the field, which will become the visiting bleachers, seat about 1,600.

"We accomplished everything during winter break at Babcook Field that we wanted to accomplish," Faulkner said.

The work at Babcook Field is expected to be completed by late July or early August, Faulkner said.

Five new classrooms will be constructed in the current band space after that area is no longer needed for band.

Also Monday, board members learned administrators have revised their plans announced last year for new staff hires for the 2019-2020 school year.

"We're looking to add two and not three people," said Superintendent Kyle Freeman, noting that a new science teacher and new counselor are still needed but not a new Spanish teacher because enrollment doesn't warrant it.

Two special education teachers, a family and consumer science teacher and an English teacher must be hired for 2019-2020 to replace retirees, Freeman said. The English teacher is an addition to what was projected last year.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.