GALESBURG — A Galesburg man pleaded not guilty this week to stabbing a Galesburg police officer in an attempted murder case.

Dennis M. Little III, 27, no listed address, entered his plea of not guilty Monday afternoon as well as a jury trial demand after probable cause for his prosecution to continue was found by Circuit Associate Judge Patricia Walton.

He is charged with several offenses from a late October 2018 incident with Galesburg police Officer Pat Kisler, the most serious being Class X attempted murder of Officer Kisler. While preliminary hearings often occur closer to the date of the offense, Little was found fit to stand trial about a month ago after an evaluation.

Little, who remains in the Knox County jail, is represented by Public Defender Dan O'Brien while Knox County Assistant State's Attorney Brian Kerr was the prosecutor during Monday's preliminary hearing.

That featured testimony from officer Pat Kisler, a 20-year veteran of GPD who was stabbed by Little. Kisler was not injured in the incident thanks to extra magazines on his person.

Kisler said he responded to Moon Towers, 255 W. Tompkins St., on Oct. 30, 2018, for a criminal trespass to residence complaint on Little by the Knox County Housing Authority. Little was previously banned from the property and was seen on overnight video surveillance entering an apartment and not leaving, according to Kisler's testimony Monday.

A KCHA manager, Kisler and another officer responded to that apartment and were communicating with Little through a locked door for a few minutes. Eventually, Little opened the door, stepped back with a knife in each hand and said "suicide by cop," according to Kisler.

Little then went behind the door and tried to close the door and Kisler and officer Mike Ingles pushed back to keep the door from closing.

"Just as I came around the handle of the door I felt three strikes," Kisler said of when he was reportedly stabbed.

Those strikes — from a 3 1/4-inch paring knife and a 3 1/2-inch hunting knife — went into his "outlayer" vest and struck two extra magazines on his person, Kisler explained. That vest with three holes in it is part of the evidence in the case.

"At the time when I felt the strikes I did not see him ... they were in quick succession," Kisler said.

From that point, Kisler pushed Little to get distance between the two and hit Little with his Taser and got him on the ground. He then gave another Taser strike to Little's hand to have him release one of the knives before taking him into custody.

The knives were found to have bent tips, presumably from when they struck the metal magazines on Kisler's person.

Kisler said that while transporting the Galesburg man to the Knox County jail he allegedly said, "He told me I should have killed him."

Once in the jail, Little allegedly told a relative in the booking area of the jail "he was going to prison for a long time because he stabbed a cop," Kisler said Monday during his testimony.

With that, Judge Walton found probable cause for prosecution to continue and Little pleaded not guilty. He will return to court for a pretrial hearing on March 4.