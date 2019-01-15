PEORIA – The heart transplant program will soon return to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

It will be the only heart transplant program in downstate Illinois, and will make OSF St. Francis a destination center for both transplants and ventricular assist device procedures (VAD). While the full implementation of the heart transplant program could take up to 18 months, the first VAD procedure will likely take place in the summer of 2019.

“OSF HealthCare Cardiovascular Institute at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center provides one of the most comprehensive cardiovascular programs in the state, embracing advanced techniques and technologies. A missing component has been heart transplant services,” said Bob Anderson, President, OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. “We are very pleased to be part of providing this important service to our community.”

Heart transplant capabilities will add to the transplant services already offered at OSF St. Francis, which is currently a designated transplant center for other organs. The heart transplantation program at OSF St. Francis was first established in 1987 and suspended in 2006 due to decreasing volume and physician retirements. Over its 19-year duration, the program successfully completed 197 heart transplants. The first recipient is now 86 years old and returns to OSF St. Francis Medical Center twice a year for check-ups.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and it is estimated that heart diseases are prevalent in more than 1 in 3 adults aged 18 or older. That is approximately 94.6 million adults. Heart failure is a rapidly growing public health issue. The number of people diagnosed with heart failure (those who are potential candidates for a heart transplantation) is expected to rise 46 percent by 2030.