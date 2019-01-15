PEKIN — A Pekin man will serve a 10-year prison term for making and selling methamphetamine in his apartment.

Brian Collier, 54, was sentenced Tuesday following his guilty pleas in November to aggravated manufacture of meth in a multi-unit dwelling and possession with intent to sell the drug.

Police had been investigating Collier, but they moved quickly June 6, 2018, after an informant told them he had recently bought methamphetamine at Collier’s residence at 103 S. 13th St., Apt A, and had seen others make short visits there, court records stated.

Officers staked out the residence and saw two men leaving it. One of them, William Bramble, 29, lived at the residence with Collier and Larry Collier.

As a detective stopped to question those men, officers from a special meth response team used a search warrant they had obtained hours earlier to raid the apartment, where they found Brian Collier and a woman, court records stated.

Their search revealed 15 grams of meth, items used to make the drug that could endanger other residents of the two-unit apartment building that included sulfuric acid, lye and kerosene, and $197 in cash, court records stated.

Bramble was found possessing 1.6 grams of methamphetamine. The man with him said Bramble had asked him to come along on his trip to “treat” a woman, apparently by selling her the drug, court records stated.

Neither the woman in the apartment nor the man with Bramble was charged in the case. Bramble is scheduled to stand trial Feb. 4 on the same aggravated meth making and intent to sell charges.

Larry Collier also wasn’t charged in the meth case but was sentenced last August to four years in prison for an unrelated residential burglary.