The Pekin girls basketball team lost to Peoria Notre Dame and Mother Nature late last week.

After dropping a 35-18 non-conference decision Jan. 10 at home to the Irish, the Dragons didn’t get to start the second half of their Mid-Illini Conference season.

A snowstorm caused the postponement of Pekin’s game Saturday night at Dunlap. The game has been rescheduled for Jan. 28.

The Dragons (3-17) didn’t exactly score a blizzard of points against Notre Dame (10-8) on their home court in Hawkins Gym.

“We had a goose egg in the third quarter and three points in the fourth quarter. That won’t get it done,” said Pekin coach Brett McGinnis.

“Notre Dame went into a 2-3 zone midway through the second quarter and even though we were getting the shots we wanted, we couldn’t make any of them. They (Notre Dame) had a size advantage over us inside, so we needed to make some outside shots.”

There was silver lining for the Dragons in the dark clouds.

“I’m proud of the way we played defense against Notre Dame,” McGinnis said. “I always say if we hold our opponent under 40 points, we have a good chance to win. We did that, but it didn’t happen.”

Notre Dame led Pekin 19-15 at halftime. After pitching a shutout in the third quarter, the Irish were in front 29-15. The teams combined for only nine points in the fourth quarter.

Three players scored four points each for Pekin -- Taylor Goss, Lauren Juergens and Jenna Taphorn.

McGinnis praised the play of Leah McClanahan, who became the Dragons’ starting point guard during while Pekin played in the Charleston Holiday Tournament.

