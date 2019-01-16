Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Well, the weather forecasters were wrong overnight. Maybe they can be wrong again later this week? Pretty please?

On the heels of an icy Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Lincoln had issued a winter weather advisory for Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Forecasters believed conditions were right for freezing rain that would make travel even worse than it was the previous day.

Turns out the temperature exceeded freezing, so whatever participation fell didn't turn to ice. The advisory was canceled. Classes Wednesday at area schools weren't, for the most part.

More winter weather is in the cards for tonight (less than an inch of something) and certainly for the weekend, it appears. There's a better-than-50-percent chance the Peoria area will see significant snowfall Friday and Saturday, according to the Weather Service.

With that in mind, as well as the accident Tuesday morning that closed Interstate 74 and injured two law-enforcement officers, we'll present another reminder about driving carefully and sanely this time of year.

Rather, we'll let the Illinois State Police present it.

Last week, a state trooper pulled over a driver on eastbound I-74 in Tazewell County, between Morton and Goodfield. The offense was speeding, but this was no ordinary speeder.

The driver was clocked at 112 mph, according to this Facebook post. That's 42 mph above the posted limit.

It's an offensive offense to anybody who drives the interstates regularly. From a legal standpoint, it's also a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $2,500 fine.

Trooper Lisa Osborne, a State Police spokeswoman, didn't know how the officer who pulled over this driver handled this case.

"We certainly have the authority to arrest, based upon the violation," Osborne told Nick in the Morning.

Bear in mind this took place when temperatures were approaching 60 degrees and the roads were clear, albeit after dark. That's no excuse.

In this line of work, we see our fair share of stupid drivers. Don't be stupid, especially for the next week or so, when winter is likely to show its teeth again. If the forecasters are to be believed, of course.

The life you save may be your own. Kinda-sorta like what the song on the way to work proclaims.