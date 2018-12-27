1943 - 2018

Bonnie Lou Fullerlove, 75, of Pekin, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 12, 1943, to Leo and Betty Marie (Hall) Fullerlove. Her parents preceded her in death. She also was preceded in death by two brothers.

Surviving are her daughters, Stephanie Wood-Baletka and Tamara Lynn Leveque, both of Pekin; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother.

Bonnie was passionate about her love for God, her faith and especially loved her family.

Cremation rites will be accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date.