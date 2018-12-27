1997 - 2018

Marine Cpl. Daniel Baker, 21, of Tremont, was one of five KC-130J crewmen lost in an aerial refueling mishap over the Sea of Japan on Dec. 6, 2018.

Baker was born Jan. 21, 1997, to Duane and Elizabeth Baker, who survive.

He is also survived by his sister, Adelle; his grandparents, Herman and Eva Baker and Dr. Daniel and Joanne Baer; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives who loved him.

Baker grew up in Tremont, and was a 2015 graduate of Tremont High School. Baker enlisted with the U. S. Marine Corps in spring 2016. His job was KC-130J Crewmaster.

In high school, Baker’s favorite activities were the soccer club and the robotics team. He devoted seemingly endless hours to the Tremont Roboteers FIRST Team 2481. He grew in knowledge, skill and maturity through his involvement in the Roboteers. He represented the team well and enjoyed meeting people from around the world at regional competitions and the championship events.

Baker completed his Marine recruit training in August 2016 and earned a meritorious promotion to private first class. Over the next year, he completed a number of training schools at a variety of stations around the country. While at the Little Rock Air Force Base for his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) training, he was promoted to the rank of lance corporal in February 2017. Baker reported to his first duty station, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, joining the VMGR-152 squadron in September 2017. There he completed his initial KC-130J training and was formally awarded Naval Aircrew insignia in addition to the designation of KC-130J Crewmaster in December 2017. Corporal Baker was promoted to his current rank in February 2018 and was soon hand-selected to fill the role of enlisted aircrew operations clerk when not away on flying missions. He also attended Corporals Training at MCAS Iwakuni, where he graduated top of his class and received an award for academic excellence in August 2018. Baker loved serving his country as a Marine and appreciated the opportunity afforded to him to see the world. As a Marine, Baker was well-respected by all who knew him for his intelligence and diligence in doing his job well, no matter how challenging. He was also well liked by all who knew him for being an encouraging, positive, adventurous guy who made you glad you had spent time with him. He will be deeply missed.

Baker is described as a young man who loved his Lord, his family, his country and his work.

Daniel liked adventure, enjoying hunting, camping, hiking, time around a bonfire and traveling with friends. From a young age, he was willing to help where he could. During his high school years, he was active in church youth group and served on the leadership team for the Cabin youth ministry.

Memorial gift donations can be made to the Daniel E. Baker Memorial Fund which will make distributions to the Cabin youth ministry, the Tremont Roboteers, and a Daniel E. Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday also at the church. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.