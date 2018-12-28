1939 - 2019

Barbara J. Lamb, 79, of Pekin, passed away at 11:36 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Peoria to Lars and Bessie (Reason) Hansen. She married John “Dan” Lamb on Sept. 5, 1960, in Washington, Ill. He preceded her in death on Jan. 7, 2015.

Also preceding her in death are her parents, one brother and two sisters.

Surviving are four daughters, Annette (Alan) Verpraet of Pekin, JoEllen (David) Fereira of Peoria, Celeste (Erik) Lowndes of Apex, N.C. and Jennifer (Loren) Heitzman of Mt. Auburn, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Cassie (Christopher) Koehler, Sean McGill, Amber(Eli) Chapman, Kristofer Heitzman, Josh(Randi) Hawley, Danielle Heitzman, Mason and Kayla Lowndes; five great-grandchildren, Titan Hawley, Chloe and Caitie Koehler, Kolby and Kaeden Hutchison; one brother, Donald (Merry Kay) Hansen; and many nieces and nephews.

Barbara was of the Methodist faith.

Early in her career, she was a registered nurse at Pekin Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, horseback riding, and caring for others. Her greatest joys were being the band nurse while her daughters were in band and spending time with her grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with Pastor Jeff Stark officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. Private inurnment will be at Fondulac Cemetery, East Peoria at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and entire nursing staff at the home, whom not only provided excellent care to Barbara, but also genuine compassion to her family.

