By now it should be clear to everyone that President Trump is scared, enraged, and uncertain about his future as our President. The Mueller investigation is closing in on him and his family. People he thought he could trust are making deals with Mueller and that has Trump very unsettled. He is angry because Democrats will be taking over the House soon and because he is having trouble finding a new Chief of staff. Right now Trump is feeling like he has been backed into a corner and he is becoming more and more unstable. The recent meeting with Pelosi and Schumer showed just how unstable he is becoming.

Fear, rage, and uncertainty is a very unstable combination and can cause one to become very irrational in their thinking. And this President is becoming more and more irrational in everything he says and does. Right now our country is facing some very difficult issues. The ongoing trade war, stock markets dropping, and Russian bombers parked in Venezuela that were built specifically to drop nuclear weapons on their targets. Quite honestly with Trump being so irrational right now it scares the hell out of me that he is in charge.

There are dangerous things happening on the world stage and Trump is doing nothing to address the things Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, North Korea, and other countries are doing right now. These countries and leaders are playing Trump like a fiddle and lulling him into a false sense of security. But Trump is too blinded by his own ego to see it. If Trump lashes out at these countries and leaders like he did with Pelosi and Schumer, they will not put up with it. This is the most dangerous time we have been in since the Cuban Missile Crisis. When you add in all these leaders, including Trump, have huge egos, it makes these times even more dangerous.

It is time to put an end to this nonsense before it all blows up in our face. Trump has divided this nation more than it already was and set the whole world on edge. At this point he doesn't care about anything or anyone but himself and he is willing to go to any limits to stay in power. That kind of greed and hunger for power in the hands of an unstable and irrational thinking man is the most dangerous thing in the world. It is time for Trump to go!

Robert L Best, who is disabled, is a former spray painter. He lives in Pekin.