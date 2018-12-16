Washington state champion wrestler Jace Punke committed to Missouri on Sunday night, according to a social media post.

The 5-foot-9 Punke, the reigning Journal Star Wrestler of the Year, won the Class 2A title last season at 285 pounds and helped the Panthers to their third consecutive team title.

"I am proud to announce that I have verbally committed to the University of Missouri!" Punke tweeted from his account @jpunke195. "Thank you to everyone who has got me to where I am today"

The senior came into the season ranked No. 3 nationally at 220 pounds by InterMat and No. 5 by FloWrestling.

The Missouri wrestling program last season went unbeaten in dual meets and won the Mid-American Conference before a sixth-place finish at the NCAA finals. The Tigers are 5-0 in duals this season.