The Associated Press Pro32 NFL Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 17, total points (based on 32 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 32nd-place vote), and previous ranking:
1. New Orleans Saints (11) 12-2-0 382 2
2. Los Angeles Chargers (1) 11-3-0 368 4
3. Kansas City Chiefs 11-3-0 360 1
4. Chicago Bears 10-4-0 345 6
5. Los Angeles Rams 11-3-0 337 3
6. Houston Texans 10-4-0 324 7
7. New England Patriots 9-5-0 307 5
8. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-5-1 306 10
9. Indianapolis Colts 8-6-0 279 11
10. Seattle Seahawks 8-6-0 268 8
11. Dallas Cowboys 8-6-0 260 9
12. Baltimore Ravens 8-6-0 256 12
13. Minnesota Vikings 7-6-1 247 13
14. Tennessee Titans 8-6-0 237 14
15. Philadelphia Eagles 7-7-0 220 16
16. Cleveland Browns 6-7-1 201 20
17. Miami Dolphins 7-7-0 187 15
18. Washington Redskins 7-7-0 172 24
19. Carolina Panthers 6-8-0 166 17
20. Green Bay Packers 5-8-1 153 19
21. Denver Broncos 6-8-0 147 18
22. Atlanta Falcons 5-9-0 118 25
23. New York Giants 5-9-0 112 21
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-9-0 108 22
25. Buffalo Bills 5-9-0 95 27
25. Detroit Lions 5-9-0 95 23
27. Cincinnati Bengals 6-8-0 94 28
28. San Francisco 49ers 4-10-0 62 31
29. New York Jets 4-10-0 52 26
30. Jacksonville Jaguars 4-10-0 38 29
31. Oakland Raiders 3-11-0 28 30
32. Arizona Cardinals 3-11-0 12 32
VOTING PANEL
John Clayton, 710-ESPN Seattle
John Czarnecki, Fox Sports
Tony Dungy, NBC Sports
Bob Glauber, Newsday
Rick Gosselin, Dallas Morning News
Ira Kaufman, Fox 13/Tampa
Pat Kirwan, CBS Sports
Jeff Legwold, ESPN.com
Alex Marvez, Sirius XM
Jim Miller, SiriusXM
Jenny Vrentas, Monday Morning Quarterback
Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk