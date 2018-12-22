ROANOKE — The Roanoke-Benson boys basketball team battled Princeville in the first half, but found its momentum and pulled away for a 64-42 nonconference home win at Dick Broers Gymnasium on Friday.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, R-B senior Jake Weber drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer that cut the deficit to 16-12 with Princeville. The Princes (8-4) returned the favor in the second quarter as senior Coby Donaldson buried a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer. Princeville and Roanoke went into halftime tied 25-25.

But the Rockets (8-2) took control in the third quarter. R-B senior Jarrett Bline banked in a 3-pointer to give his team a 33-31 lead with 5:15 remaining. Logan Nix hit a jumper that pushed the lead to 45-32 with 1:14 left in the third quarter as the junior finished with nine points. Sophomore James Early also added nine points for the Rockets.

"They had five 3s in the first half, but that was the scouting report. Princeville has some good guards that can shoot it and penetrate. We weren't covering as well as we should have in the first half, but in the second half I definitely think we picked it up and defended a little bit better," Roanoke-Benson coach Abe Zeller said. "As I jokingly said after the game if there was a 'Player of the Game' I thought Logan Nix deserved that. He had a coming out party tonight."

R-B sophomore Luke Braman nailed a jump shot to push the lead to 49-36 at 6:21 in the fourth and a layup and free throw from senior Jordan Huschen extended the R-B lead to 54-39 at 4:03.

"Jake (Weber) and Luke (Braman) both did an excellent job. Luke being a sophomore, this is his first real taste of varsity ball and he's making strides every game," Zeller said. "There's a lot of options that we have and this is one of our deepest teams, if not the deepest team."

Weber finished with a game-high 17 points, while Braman added 13 points. Donaldson and sophomore Joey Smith each scored 14 points to lead Princeville.

"They moved the ball well, and they have a very deep bench. Maybe that wore us down a bit, and we're not very deep off the bench right now because we have a few injuries we are going through," Princeville coach Jeff Kratzer said. "I thought we followed the defensive gameplan and executed really good. We had some great looks there in the third quarter to keep us within distance, but they just didn't fall for us tonight."

