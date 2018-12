The postseason for Illinois high school wrestling is just 38 days away. There are eight regionals involving Journal Star area teams scheduled for Feb. 2. Here is a list of the regional assignments for JS-area programs:

Class 1A

At Sherrard: Princeton.

At Aurora: St. Bede.

At Knoxville: Illinois Valley Central, Farmington, Kewanee, Knoxville, Monmouth-Roseville, Manual, Peoria Heights.

At Macomb: Illini West, Macomb.

At Mackinaw: El Paso-Gridley, Eureka, Illini Bluffs, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Midwest Central/Havana, Olympia, Tremont.

Class 2A

At Dixon: Galesburg, Putnam County/Hall, LaSalle-Peru, Notre Dame, Richwoods.

At Washington: Limestone, Canton/North Fulton, East Peoria, Metamora, Morton, Peoria High, Washington.

Class 3A

At Bradley-Bourbonnais: Pekin.