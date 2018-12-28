PEKIN — Jarrett Crider scored 31 and No. 2 seeded Morton salvaged what was a rough day overall for area teams at the Pekin Holiday Tournament, with a 54-45 victory Thursday night against Pattonville (Mo.).

Crider led a Potter parade to the free throw line by making 16 of his 17 attempts from the charity stripe. Morton, which trailed 13-11 after one quarter, went 24-for-30 from the line. Morton outscored Pattonville 12-2 in the second quarter to take control.

Barik Olden added 11 points for Morton, which takes on Mt. Carmel in a 2:15 p.m. quarterfinal Friday.

LANPHIER 50, WASHINGTON 38: The Panthers were outscored 31-17 in the middle two quarters after taking a four-point first-quarter lead. Devon Vanderheydt had 14 points and eight rebounds for Washington.

PLAINFIELD EAST 69, RICHWOODS 63: The Knights took a 51-47 lead into the fourth quarter, but could not hold off Christian Shumate (26 points, eight rebounds) and the Bengals. Cortez Martin did what he could for Richwoods, dropping in a game-high 28 points before fouling out. Martin hit 11 of his 15 shots from the field.

LAKE ZURICH 65, PEKIN 55: The hosts were sent to the consolation bracket, as JR Cison's 24-point effort helped the Bears reach the quarterfinals. Lake Zurich led 15-12 after one quarter and 31-26 at intermission. Brady Grashoff scored 13 and Patrick Torrey 12 for Pekin.

At Macomb

EUREKA 87, ILLINI BLUFFS 61: Keegan Zimmerman scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the No. 2 seeded Hornets into the semifinals. Eureka, which also received 16 points from Alex Brittain, led 26-8 after one quarter. Cam Scott had 19 points and eight boards for IB.

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 44, FARMINGTON 36: CPC sent the Farmers into the consolation bracket by outscoring them 35-20 in the second half. Dalton Powell scored 10 for Farmington (11-2).

At Princeville

ELMWOOD 44, GALVA 31: Charlie McKinty (16 points) scored seven in the first quarter and seven more in the fourth to help top seeded Elmwood to the win. The Trojans led 15-12 at the half.

BRIMFIELD 45, PRINCEVILLE 36: Brimfield outscored the tourney hosts 19-11 in the fourth quarter to advance. Brett Novak scored six of his game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, while Ashton Johnson added seven points in the final eight minutes for the winners. Adam Snedden scored 10 of his team-high 12 in the second half for Princeville.

At Pontiac

LISLE BENET 57, MANUAL 46: Class 4A ninth-ranked Benet controlled the offensive and defensive boards to hold off the Rams in the opening round of the 88th tournament.

Kendrick Tchoua led Benet with a game-high 19 points, while teammate Colin Crothers added 15 points and seven rebounds. Rolando Brown had 15 points and five rebounds to lead Manual. Quintez Edwards added 10 points for the Rams, who were outrebounded 32-16. Manual will face Warren at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the consolation quarterfinals.

At Plano

NOTRE DAME 62, LISLE 31: Connor Dillion and Joe Gustafson both scored 18, combining to outscore Lisle by themselves, as the No. 2 seeded Irish cruised to the first-round win.

At Taylorville

STERLING 56, DUNLAP 42: The Eagles fell behind early and could not catch up, despite 13 points from Cody Baer.

IVC 65, RANTOUL 53: The Grey Ghosts pulled away from a three-point game entering the fourth quarter with a 20-point period. Holt Geltmaker scored 14 and Kamden Wollard 11 for IVC.

At Williamsville

DEE-MACK 49, ROANOKE-BENSON 48: The No. 6 seeded Chiefs pulled off the upset of No. 3 Roanoke-Benson, behind 25 points from Levi Scheuermann. Scheuermann, who scored 15 in the first half, hit the game-winner over R-B 6-foot-8 center Luke Braman. Roanoke-Benson, which received 14 points from Braman, led by three entering the fourth.



TREMONT 71, QUEST 65: Landon Pflederer scored 16 to lead four Tremont players in double figures, in a game the Turks led just 38-37 at intermission. Isaiah Brown scored 20 for Quest.

At Erie/Prophetstown

MORRISON 41, PEORIA HEIGHTS 35: Free throws proved to be the difference here, as Peoria Heights did not attempt a freebie while Morrison went 13-for-21 at the line. Trevor Heath scored 14, but Morrison pulled away in the fourth quarter to knock off the Patriots on opening day at Prophetstown.

EAST PEORIA 65, MIDWEST CENTRAL 51: Elijah Bennett hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 to lift the Raiders to the opening-round win.