NORMAL — Top-seeded Richwoods moved into a semifinal showdown with No. 4 seed Rock Island, thanks to a 54-47 victory Thursday against Chicago Kenwood at the State Farm Holiday Classic.

The Knights raced to a 15-point halftime lead and held off a second-half charge from Kenwood at Normal Community, to set up the meeting with the Rocks and two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball Brea Beal in the large-school girls semifinals. Richwoods led 35-20 at intermission, before a 20-9 third-quarter surge pulled Kenwood within 44-40.

Tianna Johnson and Jaida McCloud each scored 14 points to lead the Knights, who overcame 18-for-29 shooting from the foul line. Camryn Taylor added 13 points for Richwoods. Tamara Nard scored 19 for Kenwood.

MORTON 64, SIMEON 54: The third-seeded Potters needed a strong fourth quarter to also reach the large-school semifinals. Morton led by just one entering the final period, but responded with a 22-point quarter to pull away. Maddy Becker hit seven 3-pointers and scored 23 for the Potters, who also received 17 from Tenley Dowell.

ROCHESTER 57, BRIMFIELD 47: Rochester made 24 of 30 free throws, including 13 of 14 from Maddie Kauffman, to knock off the No. 3 seeded Indians in the small-school tournament. Kamryn Cuevas scored 20 and Haley Wallace 13 for Brimfield (13-4).

At Manual

WASHINGTON 59, LIMESTONE 25: The Panthers opened tourney play with a running-clock victory, behind 17 points from Kayle Baker and 12 from Sierra Sonnemaker.

WASHINGTON 53, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 43: Washington wrapped up a perfect day, thanks to 16 points from Sonnemaker and 12 each from Baker and Georgia Duncan.

DUNLAP 81, IVC 25: Thirteen different players scored for the defending champs in their 56-point victory, led by 18 from Elle Sutter and 12 from Saniya Tutt.

DUNLAP 56, MANUAL 37: The Eagles continued their quest for a repeat with the 19-point win over the hosts, thanks to 20 more points from Sutter. Cornae Coburn scored 12 for Manual, which trailed 31-21 at the half.

NOTRE DAME 57, EAST PEORIA 15: The Irish jumped ahead 17-3 after one quarter and cruised to the opening round win, as Lexi Snyder scored 12.

PEORIA HIGH 57, LINCOLN 48: Derria Edwards scored 24 to lead the Lions to a come-from-behind win.

At St. Bede

EUREKA 60, KEWANEE 42: The top-seeded and three-time defending champion Hornets built a 23-point halftime lead and powered past the Boilermakers. Courtney Heffren led nine Eureka players in the scoring column with 14 points, with Alison Nohl adding 12.

EUREKA 50, PUTNAM COUNTY 19: The Hornets trailed 6-3 after one quarter, before dominating the final three periods. Natalie Anderson scored 11 and Lauren Ausmus 10 for Eureka.

At Charleston

TRI-COUNTY 74, PEKIN 51: The Dragons dropped their tourney opener, despite 17 points from Jenna Taphorn.

At Princeville

PRINCEVILLE 65, MIDLAND 15: Brinlee Bauman hit six 3-pointers and scored 21 to power the hosts, who hit nine treys on the day and led 19-2 after one quarter.

At Beardstown

ILLINI BLUFFS 55, ILLINI CENTRAL 26: The third-seeded Tigers raced to a 12-1 lead after one quarter to advance to the semifinals, behind 14 points each from Camryn Stafford and Kristen Graham. Kyndell Arthalony had 13 points for Illini Central.