PRINCEVILLE — The Elmwood boys basketball team defeated Brimfield for the second time in 10 days, this time grinding out a 48-47 victory to win the 91st annual Princeville Holiday Tournament on Friday.

Trailing 48-46 with 2.7 seconds left in regulation, Brimfield's Brett Novak stepped to the line for two free throws. Novak missed his first attempt, but made the second to cut the deficit to 48-47. The Indians forced a turnover on the inbounds pass and had one last chance to win the game in the closing seconds. Ashton Johnson drove the baseline and threw up a shot as he fell out of bounds looking for contact, but the buzzer sounded and Elmwood survived.

The Indians (9-5) mounted a strong comeback from a 47-40 deficit with 33.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Parker Pillman and Johnson both drained 3-pointers to bring Brimfield within one at 47-46 with 12.7 seconds left.

"Our first meeting with them we shot 84 percent from the line down the stretch in a game where we had the lead," Elmwood coach Josh Fugitt said. "We started to do it right away, but missed a few late. But we have guys that are confident that are going to step to the line at the end.

"We had a few turnovers at the end that we have to clean up and I've got to be better in those late situations and make sure we understand what we are doing. But they battled until the end and congrats to Brimfield — they have some young guys playing so they are going to be good in the future."

Charlie McKinty powered the Trojans (10-2) in the first half as he scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds. McKinty went 8-for-8 from the free throw line in the first half as the Indians got in early foul trouble, including four fouls on one of their star players — Reece Teubel. Teubel would sit the entire third quarter and fouled out at 5:19 in the fourth.

"That's who Charlie is and when he gets rolling we are a much better team and when we look to get him started early we're a better team," Fugitt added. "When teams pick up the pressure I think we lose sight of that at times, but he's a very good player and as long as he is leading the way I think things are going to turn out well for us this season."

McKinty finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Braden McFall added seven points and six rebounds. Cameron Jacobson, Jacob Brown and Jaden Beckwith contributed six points each for Elmwood, which led 32-30 at halftime.

"We took a gamble with Reece (Teubel) and that didn't pay off. We know we rely on him so much in scoring and I don't know how many minutes he played, but it wasn't enough," Brimfield coach Scott Carlson said. "I thought our defense was pretty good for the most part.

"But similar thing happened last time we played them, we were down 11 or 12 and battled back. I knew they had it in them. We just didn't get some rolls down the stretch."

"I told them I love their drive. A lot of times you get humbled before the prize or maybe you get the prize, but there's a good chance we see these guys again in the postseason," Carlson added. "I was pleased with our effort for sure, just like I said mental mistakes and things that we have to clear up so we have a little better chance down the stretch."

Johnson scored 14 points to lead Brimfield while Pillman added 13 points. Teubel and Novak each added seven points.

