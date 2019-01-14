Karrie Redeker moved her finger down a list of team statistics, pointing to how the Illinois Central College women’s basketball team compares nationally to other programs.

The sixth-year ICC coach paused at assists and looked up.

“That’s probably the one I’m most proud of,” said Redeker, whose Cougars are seventh in assists among the 135 or so teams in NJCAA Division II.

ICC also has a 16-1 record and is ranked No. 2 nationwide. The Cougars haven’t lost in 74 days.

“I’ve been really pleased with how they fight and compete. That’s what we want,” Redeker said. “We know that if we make each other better every day in practice, it’ll make us better on game day."

A wonderful confluence of life and legacy provides a feeling that beyond box scores is a story of a team greater than the sum of its parts.

LIFE

Family. Teamwork. One game at a time. Hard work.

Redeker knows these are cliches, but when you’re battling breast cancer, sometimes you have to lean on the simple things. Yet there’s truth in such simplicity.

The diagnosis came in March, which led into treatments from April to August (the “knock you on your butt” kind of treatments, Redeker said.) She had surgery in September and has been undergoing milder chemotherapy every three weeks during this basketball season.

Redeker praises Illinois Cancer Care and UnityPoint Methodist. She says her mom, Martha, and friends Mindy Stille and Kelly Gallick make sure she never goes to an appointment alone.

On a treatment day last Monday, assistant Stan Prosser took the floor and led practice.

Redeker also attended, a walking lesson in perseverance.

“Coach has been really strong,” said ICC freshman Josi Becker, a former standout at Morton. “She still comes to practice … and that’s being a great role model, showing that no matter what you’re going through, you can still be there for people.

“She shows her strength to us, and it’s good for us to see that.”

LEGACY

Tucked within ICC's current 16-game winning streak was the program’s 1,300th victory all-time, against just 299 losses. Legendary coach Lorene Ramsey began that total a half century ago, forging the program's tradition amid 887 victories and five national championships in 35 years.

Redeker is 158-29 in her five-plus seasons at ICC, with a pair of national tournament appearances.

She embraces the groundwork laid before she arrived from Parkland College in 2013.

“Why not?” Redeker asked. “It’s a reason why a lot of kids have come here. It’s a reason I came to coach here. You know you can win … When people see Illinois Central, there’s pride that comes with that.”

Ramsey delivered a pregame speech to the Cougars before their Nov. 10 game with longtime rival Kirkwood (Iowa). ICC won that one, 94-49, the first of six victories this season against ranked teams. Another four wins have come against Division I teams.

This fall, Redeker hopes to celebrate 50 years of ICC hoops and Ramsey will be part of that, for sure, as will numerous names and faces associated with the program’s six national championships — and all the teams in between.

“When you come here, you know expectations are going to be high,” said sophomore Abby Coates of Metamora, one of the team’s leaders. “You come to work, to play good people.

“It’s a competitive atmosphere, but you also know: They win games.”

HUMILITY

Redeker grew up on a dairy farm in Crescent City, about two hours east of Peoria. She milked cows, baled hay and learned a work ethic that is instrumental to her success as a basketball coach — and in turn, her fight against cancer.

“Everything I’ve learned fighting cancer, I do as a basketball coach,” Redeker said. “You prepare for an opponent. You assemble a team of doctors and put good people around you … You say ‘Here’s your plan, you follow this scouting report.'

“You don’t realize how much you learn about something with a little orange ball until your back’s against the wall and you need to accomplish something.”

With this mindset, it’s no surprise the team feels poised for something special.

Rough days like she had last week are easier to deal with because she has a plan — and because she can count on the support of family both personal and professional.

“That’s the way farming is, the way basketball is, the way life is," Redeker said. "Not that you can’t ever relax ... it’s just that, good or bad, you have to roll with the changes."

Such humility is serving Redeker well. Players sometimes can idealize coaches, but illness has humanized her. The players don’t see a veneer of invincibility, they see a human being.

“It’s bonded us a little bit more, because they have a better understanding of who she is,” said Prosser, a hall of fame coach with experience at the high school and NAIA levels.

“They don’t just see her as this figure that’s authoritative. They see her as someone they can relate to.”

HAPPINESS

ICC takes the court again Thursday, the first of 13 remaining regular-games before the postseason in March. Region 24 play comes first, then the NJCAA Division II nationals in Harrison, Ark., on March 19-23.

Nearly one month after nationals, Redeker is due to undergo her final chemotherapy treatment — after which she hopes to be cancer-free.

How’s this for a 1-2 punch: Win the national title in March and then beat cancer in April?

Redeker smiled, but she soon turned sheepish.

“Sure," she relented. "I’ll take it.”

WES HUETT is Journal Star sports editor. Contact him at 686-3204 or whuett@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @WesHuett.