The Pekin Co-op swimming and diving team had a successful Senior Night last Friday in a dual meet against Rock Island.

The Dragons won seven of the 12 events and posted a 109-77 decision over the Rocks.

Sophomore Alex Kula won the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 0.75 seconds) and the 50 freestyle (:23.44), and was the anchor on the winning 400 free relay (3:47.56).

Other individual winners for Pekin were Jayson Presley in diving (178.6 points), Brady Hild in the 100 butterfly (1:01.79), and Matthew Peterson in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.70).

Senior Sam Dunn was on the winning 400 free relay team and had a personal-best time of 1:05.53 while finishing third in the 100 fly.

Another senior, Ethan Gaudet, who is in his first year as a diver for the Dragons, had a third-place finish with 110.30 points.