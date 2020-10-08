Some 55 employees at Pekin Insurance -- about 6% of the company’s workforce -- are eligible for an early retirement package, and could leave work by later this month.

The incentive, first announced in August, is being offered as the company looks to alleviate financial pressure brought on by COVID-19.

"The decision on whether or not to take the incentive is entirely voluntary," said Pekin Insurance senior vice president Michael Zabinski. "These employees have dedicated their careers to Pekin Insurance, and we greatly appreciate their many years of service."

Pekin Insurance will finalize the number of employees accepting early retirement in the next few weeks, Zabinski added. Participating employees will retire on or before Oct. 23.