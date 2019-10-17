It’s October. That means it’s time for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominating committee to release its list of 2020 induction candidates.



The committee will choose from a number of eligible bands and solo artists, narrowing the list to 15 finalists. Five of those will be inducted into the hall.



Through the years, I have found this is a touchy subject for a lot of my readers. Everybody seems to have their own idea about what rock ‘n’ roll truly is. That can be OK. But tastes and styles vary and we all must recognize that when time occurs for membership.



I recently wrote a column about Olivia Newton-John. It amazes me she has never been nominated for the Rock Hall. I received well over 400 emails regarding that column, some in support and some naysayers who said the Rock Hall is meant for “rockers.”



Rock ‘n’ roll music is a combination of everything. There is no one style or sound that defines the genre. That is what makes it awesome.



If you haven’t visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, you might not understand. I have visited and it’s clear to see every artist has the potential to shape the musical landscape. History has shown that to be true from the moment Elvis Presley entered the picture. I think Ice Cube said it best when N.W.A. was inducted in 2016.



“Rock’n’ roll is not an instrument; rock ‘n’ roll is not even a style of music,” he said. “Rock ‘n’ roll is a spirit. It’s been going since the blues, jazz, bebop, soul, R&B, rock ‘n’ roll, heavy metal, punk rock and, yes, hip-hop. What connects us all is that spirit. Rock ‘n’ roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and in life.”



To be nominated and inducted, artists become eligible 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Beyond demonstrating unquestionable musical excellence and talent, inductees have had a significant impact on the development, evolution and preservation of rock ‘n’ roll.



Keep in mind, this means artists like Mariah Carey are now eligible. And, guess what, she is worthy of inclusion.



Each year I find myself miffed by some of the nominees, more so by who is overlooked. For instance, The Monkees, Boston, Toto, The Doobie Brothers, REO Speedwagon, The Commodores, Kansas and Foreigner are not in the hall. Neither are Pat Benatar, Bryan Adams, Cyndi Lauper, Phil Collins, Kool & The Gang, The Marvelettes, The Go-Go’s, Guns N’ Roses, Kenny Loggins, George Michael, Lionel Richie, Dire Straits and Kenny Rogers.



The second British invasion occurred in the early to mid-1980s with acts like Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Tears For Fears and Culture Club changing music for a new generation. None of these four acts have been nominated. It’s crazy to me to think Annie Lennox has not been immortalized for her obvious contributions to music.



The chatter being generated is leaning toward possible nominations for Foreigner, The Commodores, The Doobie Brothers and Benatar. I’m hoping to see a couple of those names when the nomination list is released. Then, in December, we will learn who is inducted in April 2020.



Who would you like to see inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

