The other day I was asked, what has been my worst purchase so far this year? I thought it was a fair question, considering how much my shopping habits have been affected since COVID-19. My reply was simple. I said, “buying a day planner.”



At least through all the sacrifices, we still can find pleasure in having a sense of humor. I think mine has helped me to cope. As for my day planner, it hasn’t been much of a help.



I’m that guy who happens to try to find the positives in everything, not always easy to do in times like these. But if you look hard enough, you will find them.



I’m an essential worker, so I’ve still been working. I’m mainly doing my job strictly by phone and internet. That doesn’t sound so bad, unless you love people like I do. I thrive on interaction. When this all began, I accidentally received a text meant for someone else. I found myself responding in excitement as it was too much fun not to. This woman, a teacher I presume, was planning a home drop-off of food for a student. I couldn’t resist placing an order of my own for school pizza. Hey, it sounded good. I followed that up with another. By this point, my gig was up and she had gotten a laugh out of realizing she had texted the wrong person. I thanked her for her work as a teacher and wished her well.



It’s too easy to let things get to you right now. I find watching the president’s briefings only adds to my stress. Televised news, in itself, has become a fixture of constant stress. So I don’t watch it anymore. My television habits have completely changed during this pandemic.



I tune in Sunday night for “American Idol” and then Wednesday for “Survivor.” Each is a small escape for me. “Survivor” is all recorded prior to airing, but “Idol” is a different ball of wax. Up until last weekend, it was recorded. However, they are at the point when the show goes “live.” The top 20 performed live from their homes last Sunday for America’s vote. The field of contestants will go from 20 to 10 by the time you read this. I know what you’re thinking, but let me stop you right there. The in-home performances were great. This is such a talented group of people. I worried it would be a disaster.



“Idol” set all 20 contestants up with state-of-the-art equipment. I was impressed by the show’s attempt to make it sound as good as a live, onstage performance, albeit in the comfort and safety of their homes while practicing social distancing.



This is completely new territory for a show such as this, and it’s something very relatable for the viewers at home to see. We are all doing this. I’ll be curious to see how this plays out for ratings.



Lady Gaga is an artist who continues to amaze me. Her efforts to organize an in-home concert to raise money for Citizens Global paid off. It was a highly entertaining two-hour prime-time extravaganza with a who’s-who list of artists lending their talents. The event raised more than $127 million. Wow!



Actor John Krasinki has been entertaining online fans with his “SGN” segments, cleverly anagrammed for “Some Good News.” The brainchild of his kids, Krasinki saw the importance of sharing only good news. The 15- to 20-minute home videos from his den and aired on his Facebook and YouTube pages should be just what the doctor ordered.



They are funny, enlightening and, most of all, about nothing but good things. He shares clips of people doing awesome things for other people, praises front-line workers and helping our fellow citizens during these troubling times.



Krasinski didn’t forget about the children, who will miss going to prom this year. He threw an online prom, complete with Zoomed-in performances by Chance The Rapper, Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish. It was something to see.



These are just a few examples of good coming from all of this. Life will return to some normalcy soon, but not until things are ready. And, what we knew as normal before might be a little different now. I mean, who would’ve thought we’d be wearing masks into the bank and be welcomed?

