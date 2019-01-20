EAST PEORIA — Area high school juniors and seniors are invited to showcase original works of art in a juried show at the 2019 Illinois Central College Art Portfolio Day.

The Portfolio Day will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 25 in Gallery 131D, Academic Building, ICC East Peoria Campus.

Students are invited to enter up to three pieces of original artwork that have been completed within the past two years. Both two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork will be accepted. Two-dimensional artwork should be matted and must have proper wire or hooks for hanging; no works will be accepted with wire or string taped to the back.

Students will be matched with an ICC art faculty member, who will review and provide feedback on students’ portfolios. One piece from each student will be chosen to be displayed in Gallery 131D.

All artwork chosen on Jan. 25 will be displayed in the gallery from Jan. 30 to Feb. 20. A public opening reception will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 in Gallery 131D. At the reception, awards will be distributed for outstanding work from the exhibit and refreshments will be served.

The event is sponsored by the ICC Arts and Behavioral Sciences Department Art Program.

For more information, contact Jill King in the ICC Arts and Behavioral Sciences Department at 694-5113 or jill.king@icc.edu.