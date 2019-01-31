PEORIA — The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Christian music’s largest annual tour, will be at the Peoria Civic Center Arena at 7 p.m. Feb. 7.

New this year, Winter Jam will be presented on a 360-degree “in the round” center stage, showcasing a lineup headlined by Newsboys United.

The group includes current members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, along with former members Peter Furler and Phil Joel.

Newsboys will deliver their biggest hits from the band's three-decade career. The band has sold more than 8 million units and amassed eight Gold certifications, 33 No. 1 radio hits, four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

Winter Jam’s 2019 lineup continues with Grammy-nominated former “American Idol” finalist Danny Gokey; Grammy-winning recording artist Mandisa; Northern Ireland's Rend Collective; Skillet drummer and female solo rocker Ledger; Grammy-nominated tour creators and hosts NewSong; and Dove Award-nominated Gotee recording artist Hollyn.

In addition, the Pre-Jam Party will feature hip-hop recording artist Ty Brasel; rockers Manic Drive; singer/songwriter Dan Bremnes; and special guest former Stellar Kart and Audio Adrenaline frontman Adam Agee. The tour will also include a Gospel presentation from Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier or Zane Black.

"I’ve been extremely excited to tell people about this year’s lineup,” said NewSong founding member and Winter Jam creator Eddie Carswell in a press release. “Not only are we thrilled to tour with several artists who’ve never been part of Winter Jam before, but we can't wait to be back on the road with some of our closest friends. It's going to be fun!”

“We’re looking forward to having a 360-degree stage for the first time,” Carswell adds. “It’s something we’ve dreamed about and now it’s a reality for us and the fans. This setup will offer better views, more seating and surround sound. More than anything, I’m just ready to see how God is going to use all the artists, songs and speakers to draw people to Himself. He’s the reason we do this every year!”

Created and hosted by NewSong, Winter Jam has grown from a single show in 1995 to become Christian music's benchmark tour. Throughout two decades, Winter Jam has helped provide a strong platform in major arenas nationwide, consistently showcasing Christian music's biggest artists.