1. The Peoria Rivermen return home to host the Birmingham Bulls at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Carver Arena. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Rivermen stocking cap.

2. The Polar Plunge, presented by the Law Enforcement Torch Run and GEICO, is a unique opportunity to support Special Olympics athletes by taking a flying leap — a leap into the frigid waters of the Peoria Civic Center. Participants must raise $100 in donations from friends, family and co-workers in exchange for jumping into the icy waters. Registration begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the plunge at noon.

3. Free day at the Riverfront Museum from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday for Engineering Day. All events, exhibitions and daytime planetarium shows free and open to the public.

4. The annual Proctor Talent Showcase, featuring emcee "Special K" Kelvin Parker, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Proctor Recreation Center, 309 S. DuSable St. Admission is $7.

5. The Kevin Hart Trio will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for the public.