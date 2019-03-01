Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Sally McKee at smckee@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

March 2: Rodney Carrington, 7 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $44.75 to $179.75.

March 7: Jo Koy — "Break the Mold," 8 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $41 to $51.

March 9: Kansas, 7:30 p.m. Civic Center Theater. Tickets are $45 to $95.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "One World, One Sky with Big Bird and Elmo," “Stars Over Peoria,” “Uniview: Tour the Solar System," "Legends of the Night Sky: Orion" and "Solar Superstorms," narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. Free event: Relax Under the Stars, noon to 1 p.m. March 6. Wine and Cheese Under the Stars IMPACT!, March 9, 7-9 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater: Educational films: BBC Earth's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet" and "Amazon Adventure."

The Art of Film: Hitchcock as Master of Suspense, with New York Times bestselling author Marc Eliot: "Strangers on a Train," 6 p.m. March 7; "North by Northwest," 6 p.m. March 8; "Vertigo," 6 p.m. March 9; "Psycho," 2 p.m. March 10 at the Giant Screen Theater.

Duck Call: History and Use, special event, 10 a.m. March 2.

Wine and Art, painting almond blossoms, 7-9 p.m. March 9.

Exhibitions: "American Decoy: The Invention" and "10 Medical Inventions That Changed the World."

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; March 1-2: Reena Calm; March 8-9: Greg Hahn. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; March 1-2: Jimmy McHugh. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special event

Salsa at CAC, dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight, March 1, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Members/$5; public/$8.



Marchtoberfest, noon to 6 p.m. March 10, Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Marchtoberfest heralds the end of winter and the start of spring. The event is sponsored by Harmonie. Buffet, $12 per person, includes Schnitzel vom Schwein, Schweinbraten, bratwurst, Bavarian baked chicken, German potato salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, spaetzle, sauerkraut and red cabbage. Apple strudel or apple cake for dessert is $2 extra. Price is $6 for kids ages 6 to 10 and free for 5 and under. Entertainment provided from noon to 4:30 p.m. Bar available; accept only cash and checks.

Whisper and Shout, open mic for poetry, 8-10 p.m. March 7, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; members/$5; public/$8.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 1: Cousin Eddie; members/$8; public/$12.

PrimeTime Country Opry, special guest Missy Vail-Frakes, 7 p.m. March 9, Olympia High School Auditorium, 7832 N 100 East Road, Stanford. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10. Call (309) 449-5484.

Night life

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; March 1: The Cadillac Three; March 7: Scythian; March 8: Anthony Gomes; March 9: The Way Down Wanderers.

East Peoria American Legion, 100 Legion St., East Peoria; March 2: Southern Comfort; March 9: Fabulous Hoedads.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 110 SW Jefferson St.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; March 1 and 8: Wilanna Vogel on accordion.



Oliver's Pizza & Pub, 1231 E. Samuel Ave., Peoria Heights; 9:30 p.m. Saturdays: karaoke.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Sky Harbor, 1321 N. Park Road, March 1 and 2: Shannon Moore, 7 p.m.

