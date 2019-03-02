The 37th Bradley International Print and Drawing Exhibition will be March 9 to April 12.

Held every two years, the exhibition is the second-longest running juried print and drawing competition in the country.

The show features contemporary graphic artwork from around the globe. This year's exhibition will be held at seven Peoria galleries: The Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, Prairie Center of the Arts, Studios on Sheridan, Illinois Central College, Peoria Art Guild, and on campus at Bradley University at Heuser Art Gallery and Hartmann Center Gallery.

Janet Ballweg is judging the competition. She received a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Illinois and a bachelor's in art from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She is currently a professor of creative arts excellence and the head of the printmaking program at Bowling Green State University in northwest Ohio, where she has taught since 1990.

Her ongoing research focuses on the integration of digital and traditional printmaking technologies. Her work has been shown in more than 400 exhibitions across the U.S. and abroad. She has received numerous awards, including an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award as well as awarded residencies in Provincetown, Mass., Florence, Italy, and Guanlan, China.

Ballweg will present a Visual Voices lecture at 5 p.m. Thursday in Horowitz Auditorium, Caterpillar Global Communications Center. Three substantial awards will be selected by the juror: first place of $3,000, second place of $1,750 and third place of $750.

Progressive opening receptions will be March 9. The schedule is: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, ICC East Peoria Campus; 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Heuser Art Gallery and Hartmann Center Gallery at Bradley University; 5 to 8 p.m. at Studios on Sheridan; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Prairie Center of the Arts; 6 to 8 p.m. at the Peoria Art Guild; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Art Center.

For information, call 677-2989.