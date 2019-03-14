On Sundays, the Journal Star publishes information on central Illinois residents celebrating their 100th birthday. Happy birthday to Ann Jones.

Ann Jones of Peoria is celebrating her 100th birthday with extended family.

Ann was born in Plattsmouth, Neb., on March 18, 1919. She and her brothers, Parm and Bill, and her sister, Adele, enjoyed a happy childhood in this small Nebraska town.

The family moved to Indianapolis, where Ann graduated from Shortridge High School and earned a varsity letter in swimming.

In 1936, the family moved to Peoria. Ann graduated from Bradley University with a degree in dietetics. Her favorite memories of her Bradley days are meeting so many fun, friendly Peoria people, laughing and studying with her Lambda Phi sisters and dancing to the Big Band music at the Ing.

After graduation, Ann worked at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria and the South Chicago Hospital.

In the 1940s, Ann quit working in dietetics to get married and have three children, Sue, Cathy and Jim. She became a Brownie Scout, Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and a room mother at Columbia School for each of her children.

She volunteered at the First Presbyterian Church, the Service League of Methodist Hospital, the Children's Home, the Dental Auxiliary and United Way.

Ann enjoyed a second career in the 1970s and '80s as the evening librarian at Illinois Central College.

Ann retired again to marry D. Normal Jones and become stepmother to Marty Frese and Betsy Bladel.

Ann is a lifelong sports fan who enjoyed tennis, cross country skiing, sailing and bowling. She played golf into her 90s at Mount Hawley Country Club and with the Peoria Women's Golf League.

She attended Bradley basketball games at the Armory, the Fieldhouse and the Peoria Civic Center and keeps up with football and golf on television.

She loves to travel — visiting family and friends — and exploring the U.S., Europe and Asia. She continues to play bridge, goes to Corn Stock plays and gardens.

Ann is a member of PEO-chapter FQ, the United Presbyterian Church, the Service League of Methodist Medical Center and the Pi Beta Phi Alum Club.

Her greatest joy is spending time with her children, grandchildren and now, great-grandchildren.

