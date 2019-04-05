Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

April 5-7: Central Illinois Auto Show, Exhibit Hall. Admission: $5/ages 16 and older; free/ages 15 and younger with a paid adult; discounts on Friday and Sunday.

April 7: For King & Country, 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $27.50, $37.50, $47.50 and $72.50.

April 16: The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $32.50-$152.50.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "One World, One Sky with Big Bird and Elmo," “Stars Over Peoria,” “Uniview: Tour the Solar System," "Legends of the Night Sky: Orion" and "Solar Superstorms," narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch. Pub Night Under the Stars: Yuri's Night, 7-9 p.m. April 13.

Exhibitions: "American Decoy: The Invention" and "10 Medical Inventions That Changed the World."

Giant Screen Theater: Educational films: BBC Earth and OceanX Media's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet"; "Superpower Dogs"; "They Shall Not Grow Old," April 5-7.

Special events: Duck-A-Palooza: Appraisals, Carving Demos & More, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 6, “The Other Season: Decoys,” lecture by Jon Deeter at 2:30 p.m. April 6 in the auditorium, free with paid general admission, $4 for lecture only; Wine & Art: Jackson Pollock, 7-9 p.m. April 13; Music in the Museum: 50,000 Notes Presto, Encore!, featuring Jean-Louis Beaumadier, piccolo, 6:30 p.m. April 14.

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; April 5-6: Mike Vecchione; April 11-13: Jeff Bailey. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; April 5-6: Steve Sabo; April 12: Matt Blind Stein; April 13: Greg Batton. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special events

Salsa at CAC, dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m. to midnight April 5, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Members/$5; public/$8.

6th annual Spring Loose Benefit for Drew’s Plots, featuring “live arts” with free entertainment and interactive learning/demonstration of different arts, as well as live music, drone races, frisbee golf tournament, kids corner, Knocker Ball, food, drinks, raffles and a world’s largest cake walk attempt. 2-8 p.m. April 6, with music until 10 p.m. Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe. Admission: $5/suggested donation. Call 231-7043.

Semi-annual Swap and Shop Stamp Show, sponsored by Caterpillar Employees Stamp and the Tri-county Stamp Clubs, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. April 7, Fondulac Park District Building, 201 Veterans Drive, East Peoria.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 5: Dexter O'Neal & Funk Yard (R&B, funk); April 12: The Deep Hollow (folk); members/$8; public/$12.

Night life

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; April 5: Davina & The Vagabonds; April 6: Knocked Loose; April 12: Tiny Moving Pearts; April 13: Lee England Jr.

East Peoria American Legion, 100 Legion St., East Peoria; April 6: Southern Comfort; April 13: Fabulous Hoedads.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 110 SW Jefferson St.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; April 5: Wilanna Vogel on accordion; April 12: Terry Bredenberg on accordion.



Martini's On Water, 212 SW Water St., April 6: Cousin Eddie, 7:30-11:30 p.m.; April 12: Joe and Jerry, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; April 13: Spurs and Lace, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St.: April 5: CYFS Blues for a Cause 2019 with Nick Schnebelen and Lojo Russo; April 10: Beatles Vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown; April 12: Eric Gales.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Wolf Hollow Archer, 615 W. Truitt Ave., Chillicothe: April 6: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 7-10 p.m.