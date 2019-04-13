PEORIA — Community Workshop and Training Center Inc. will hold its Inspiring Abilities Art Show on May 8 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. This year's event moves to the Peoria Art Guild, located at 203 Harrison St. in Peoria.

The evening showcases the talents of CWTC consumers through their paintings and pottery. Pieces will be on display and for sale during a silent auction, with proceeds benefiting the artist and the Inspiring Art Abilities Program.

Admission is $25 in advance or $30 at the door and includes hors d'oeuvres, a wine and beer cash bar and live music from Sarah and The Underground. Tickets are available at CWTC, at 3215 N. University St. in Peoria, or online at cwtc.org.

New this year, Mini Painting and Pottery sessions will be featured with Jody Tockes from The Hive and Jacob Grant with Wheel Art Pottery giving tips and lessons. Sessions last 30 minutes and cost $10.

Pieces of artwork from the program are also being displayed on the CWTC Facebook page and can be purchased before the show. Each piece is available for $100 in advance.

The Inspiring Art Abilities program provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in the creative development of artwork under the direction of skilled, community based artists. The program was set up to inspire those with disabilities to express themselves through access to art, while building self-esteem and self-discipline to appreciate and increase their knowledge about art.

The Community Workshop and Training Center provides programs and services to adults with disabilities — enriching their quality of life, promoting social change and optimizing their potential for independence.

For more information, contact Carla Jockisch at 686-3300.