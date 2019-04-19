Items for the Cue calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Jennifer Adler at jadler@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Civic Center

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave., PeoriaCivicCenter.com, or call 673-8900. Tickets available at the box office or TicketMaster.

April 20: Steve Martin and Martin Short, 7:30 p.m., theater. Tickets: $98-$248.

April 21: Alice in Chains, 8 p.m., theater. Tickets: $49.50-$75.

Riverfront Museum

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St., peoriariverfrontmuseum.org or call 686-7000. Tickets for all events available online.

Dome Planetarium: Daily shows: "Perfect Little Planet," “Stars Over Peoria,” “Uniview: To the Moon & Beyond," and "Solar Superstorms." Laser Light Night: 6 p.m. April 20 — Laser Floyd: "Dark Side of the Moon"; 7 p.m. April 20, Laser Loyd: "The Wall."

Exhibitions: "American Decoy: The Invention" and "10 Medical Inventions That Changed the World."

Giant Screen Theater: Daily educational films: BBC Earth and OceanX Media's "Oceans 3D: Our Blue Planet" and "Superpower Dogs 3D." "Klimt & Schiele — Eros and Psyche," 6 p.m. April 19 and 4 and 6 p.m. April 20. "Avengers: End Game," April 25-May 16.

Special events: April 27: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Free Day, Bradley FUSE Interactive Exhibition..

Comedy



Jukebox Comedy Club, 3527 W. Farmington Road; April 19-20: T. Murphy; April 21: Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Call 673-5853 or visit JukeboxComedy.com.

Mason City Limits, 114 E. Chestnut St., Mason City; April 20: Justin Tuttle. Call (217) 482-5233 or visit mclimits.com.

Special events

35th Annual Invitational Auto Show and Swap Meet, April 20, Avanti's Dome, 3401 Griffin Ave., Pekin. Doors open at 7 a.m.; awards presented at 3:30 p.m. Admission: $5/donation for adults; free/children 12 and younger. Visit www.earlyfordv8peoria.com.



Music

Live at the Five Spot, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.; 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19: John Miller and the Romaniacs (gypsy jazz); April 26: Sarah and the Underground (folk, pop). members/$8; public/$12.

Warp Trio presents an Elton John Tribute, 7:30 p.m. April 26, Grace Performing Arts Center, 316 Main St., Princeton. Tickets: $18/in advance; $20/at the door. Visit www.festival56.com/specialevents or call (815) 879-5656.

PrimeTime Country Opry 15th anniversary show, special guest Ken Honecker, 7 p.m. April 27, Olympia High School Auditorium, 7832 N 100 East Road, Stanford. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $10. Call (309) 449-5484.

Night life

Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; April 19: Low Cut Connie; April 20: Polyphia; April 27: Dan Hubbard; April 29: The Claypool Lennon Delirium; May 1: The Allman Betts Band.

East Peoria American Legion, 100 Legion St., East Peoria; April 20: Chris and Company; April 27: Night Life Band.

Jimmy Earp’s Hideaway, 1507 S. Laramie St.; 8 p.m. Thursdays: Jimmy Earp House Band.

Jim's Downtown Steakhouse, 110 SW Jefferson St.; live piano bar 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Kuchie’s Corner Tap, 4980 Edgewater Drive, Groveland; 8 p.m. Fridays: karaoke with DJ Stretch.

The Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive; April 19: Rathskeller Brummers Polka Band; April 26: Terry Bredenbergon on the accordion.



Martini's On Water, 212 SW Water St., April 19: Road Less Traveled; April 20: Backstreet Radio; April 26: Johnny Quest; April 27: Jammsammich. Music 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Monarch Music Hall, 8102 N. University St.: April 19: Gov't Mule; April 23: Hippo Campus.

Oliver’s Pizza & Pub North, 3300 W. Willow Knolls Drive; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays: team trivia; 9:30 p.m. Fridays: karaoke.

Peoria Labor Temple, 400 NE Jefferson Ave.; 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays: free local musician jam session.

Tannins & Hops, 619 SW Water St.; April 20: Harlan, Meister & Mitts, 7:30 -10:30 p.m.