1. Peoria Area Civic Chorale presents “A Little Night Music,” featuring special guest Dmitri German, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Five Points Washington, 360 N. Wilmor Road, Washington. An additional performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for students.

2. The 13th annual Run/Walk to Remember, to honor fallen law enforcement officers, will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Junction City Shopping Center, 5901 N. Prospect Road. All proceeds from the 5K run/walk and 1 mile walk benefit the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization that helps families of fallen officers. The entry fee is $25 in advance or $30 on race day. Race-day registration is from 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. For more information, visit www.runtorememberpeoria.com.

3. Morton Civil War Days, two full days of educational displays, including authentic camp sites, battle reenactments and opportunities to see up close the equipment and conditions experienced by soldiers during the Civil War as well as children's activities, will be from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Southwood Park, 529 S. Nebraska Ave., Morton.

4. The Peoria International Choir will present "A Mother's Love" at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, 6400 N. University St. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for seniors, $20 for families (immediate family members only), available at the door, online at www.PeoriaInternationalChoir.org, or by calling 657-9384. Proceeds will be donated to OSF HealthCare Children's Hospital of Illinois.

5. Peoria German-American Society's Maifest, featuring German entertainment and food, children's activities and more, will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Lindenhof, 7601 N. Harker Drive. Admission is free. Cost of the dinner is $10.