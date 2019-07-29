PEORIA — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers ZZ Top are celebrating 50 years with a North American tour that will stop at the Peoria Civic Center on Nov. 3.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, and range from $39.95 to $159.95. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or at the Civic Center's box office.

Known for their mix of blues rock, boogie rock, hard rock and southern rock, the Texas-based band has released 15 albums and reached 30 million record sales since its formation in 1969. The trio consists of vocalist and guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard.