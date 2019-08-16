1. Doran & the Soul Mystics will perform during Live at the Five Spot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Contemporary Art Center of Peoria, 305 SW Water St. Admission is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers.

2. The Washington Arts Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday near Grange Shelter at Washington Park in Washington. There will be live music, food, children's activities and more. The show continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

3. The 73rd Annual American Flat Track Grand National Championship Peoria TT will be held Saturday at the Peoria Motorcycle Club Race Park, 605 S. Cameron Lane, Bartonville. Gates open at noon. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the gate, with children ages 12 and younger admitted free.

4. The 17th annual India Fest, featuring Indian food, live music, traditional Indian dance, crafts and more, will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at CEFCU Center Stage on the Peoria riverfront. Admission is $6 in advance or $9 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are admitted free.

5. Skillet Music & Sevendust will present their Victorious World Tour featuring opening acts Pop Evil and Devour the Day at 7 p.m. Sunday at the CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing on the Peoria Riverfront. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $39 for VIP Pit and $29 for general admission; ticket prices increase $5 day of show. Children ages 6 and younger are admitted free. Food and drink vendors will be available.