PEORIA — Five historic Peoria structures will be open to the public to view holiday decorations during the annual Holiday Home Tour for the Peoria Historical Society.

The tour runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

The sites are the Scottish Rite Cathedral and Theatre, built in 1925 at 400 NE Perry Ave.; the Queen Anne-style home of Jim Johnson and Elizabeth Arcot, built in 1896 at 802 NE Perry Ave.; the American Foursquare-style home of Brian and Cari Hill, built in 1919 at 1609 W. Columbia Terrace; the Second Empire-style Pettengill-Morron House Museum, built in 1868 at 1212 W. Moss Ave.; and the John C. Flanagan House Museum at 924 NE Glen Oak Ave., which was built in 1837 and is the oldest standing house in Peoria.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets are available at the Peoria Historical Society’s Facebook page or by calling 674-1921.

Here's some detail about each of the homes on the tour:

Jim Johnson and Elizabeth Arcot, private home, 802 NE Perry Ave.

A wedding gift from a father to his daughter has stood on this site since 1896 when the Queen Anne-style home in the North Valley home was built for Lillie Shurtleff and her husband, Flavel, by Lillie’s father to celebrate the couple’s marriage. Both Lillie's husband and her father were prominent Peoria grocers. The home was later owned by construction company owner George Jobst and his wife.

Current owners Johnson and Arcot bought it 18 months ago and have been performing extensive maintenance and renovations, including work on the kitchen and main restroom meant to keep them modern but period-respectful. The interior features 12 stained-glass windows, two tiled fireplaces, oak woodwork and spandrel fretwork, and original light fixtures.

Brian and Cari Hill, private home, 1609 W. Columbia Terrace

This century-old home built in 1919 was completely refurbished in 2017-18, shortly before the Hills purchased it. The work was done by Ted Potts, the former owner who still lives nearby.

“My favorite aspect of our home is that it has been beautifully updated, but it still maintains the character of the era in which it was built,” Cari Hill said in a prepared release. The home’s interior includes original trim work that is freshly painted white, and walls that are painted light grey. The kitchen has been completely updated but maintains the original blueprint. An area of the living room features original built-in bookshelves with a window seat, with an identical plan in the guest bedroom. Both are hallmarks of the American Foursquare design popular from the mid-1890s to the late 1930s.

Scottish Rite Cathedral, entertainment and event venue, 400 NE Perry Ave.

The Scottish Rite Cathedral dates to 1925 and serves as a meeting place for the Scottish Rite Bodies of the Valley of Peoria. It was purchased by businessman and philanthropist Kim Blickenstaff's KDB Group earlier this year to serve as part of an envisioned theater district to grow the performing arts space in and around Downtown Peoria.

On the National Register of Historic Places, the building boasts flying buttresses, ornate stone-carving, symbolic stained-glass windows, custom wood craftsmanship, terrazzo flooring, a pipe organ original to the building, a working theater and green gargoyles peering over the Illinois River valley.

John C. Flanagan House Museum, Peoria Historical Society, 942 NE Glen Oak Ave.

The John C. Flanagan House will display an early Victorian-era Christmas at the 1837 home on the East Bluff. The American Federalist-style house is the oldest standing residence in Peoria. Flanagan, an attorney, Peoria alderman and lifelong bachelor, reportedly had lumber, lime and glass for the home hauled from Chicago in wagons.

The house now holds collections of antique glass, china, furniture, toys, quilts and vintage clothing. For the holidays, Flanagan House reflects a traditional frontier Christmas as experienced in early 19th century Illinois.

Pettengill-Morron House Museum, Peoria Historical Society, 1212 W. Moss Ave.

This Second Empire-style mansion built in 1868 reflects the status of the six families who lived in the 11-room home through the mid-1960s. It includes a spacious, double main-floor parlor, library, upstairs sitting parlor, three bedrooms and servants’ quarters. There are five marble fireplace mantels, four of which are original to the home. The Colonial Revival-style porch and porte cochere were added around 1900, giving the home a more Victorian appearance.

The ornamental fence, gas lighting fixtures, antiques and household furnishings were brought by the final individual to own the home, Jean Morron, from her family's ancestral home on Jefferson Street when Morron moved into the house in 1953.