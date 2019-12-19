PEKIN — There is no shortage of Irish-themed bars in the world.

Most can't claim much affiliation with the Emerald Isle beyond the inclusion of a few shamrocks and "clever" menu items that appropriate the regional accent.

That doesn't make them bad, but merely typical. Just fine, but nothing special.

I entered Pekin's West Dublin Pub, 507 Court St., expecting that could be the case.

Instead, we found a convivial watering hole where you'd not mind becoming a regular, stopping in for a pint and more than a bite of food.

The bar is lively and clearly well-stocked, and the exterior area becomes even more impressive as the night wears on and the ker-THUNK of thrown axes from the fenced off Rocket Axe area is added to the sound of chatty customers at tables. They were particularly jolly on our visit, with most people showing evidence of wandering through the city's annual Christmas on Court, but never did the noise prevent conversation.

Coming in a bit late ahead of an early morning the next day, we stuck to soft drinks ($2) and went straight to ordering food.

West Dublin's menu boasts a number of traditional offerings, from an Irish coddle to Irish stew to fish and chips, as well as traditional pub foods — onion rings, breaded mushrooms, nachos and the like.

But it also excels at embracing some of diversity that has enlivened the cuisine of the British Isles. We opted to mix from the traditional and the new in our meal.

For example, it's hard to beat a Scotch egg any time it's on any menu. The hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage and breading and then fried ($7 for 2 eggs, halved) are a welcome, traditional choice served up with a mustard sauce that adds some sweetness and spice.

An order of crab cakes ($8) would seem to be traditional as well. But here, they're blended with roasted sweet potato, enhancing the savory flavor, which can be made richer with a dab of the accompanying mustard-cream sauce.

My wife enjoyed her shepherd's pie ($12), combining ground beef and vegetables in a beef gravy under a broiled topper of mashed potatoes covered in cheese, served alongside rounds of toasted bread. It's a recipe I've never gotten just right at home.

Several of the sandwiches make use of house-roasted corned beef, which is fall-apart tender. Rather than the standard Reuben ($10), I tried the Montague (also $10), with corned beef, a whiskey aioli and some tangy pickles on griddled sourdough bread — savory and satisfying.

All the meals come a la carte, so I wanted to sample an order of the wedge fries ($2, and "chips" in the Irish/British parlance). Do yourself the favor of adding on an extra 30 cents for curry sauce. It's a fixture in chip shops across the island. Redolent of curry powder, it transforms the taste of a simple starch and makes it far more memorable.

Next time? There's still a whole bar to explore.